When a shadow organization tries to steal a deadly virus from MI6, the last surviving agent, Hattie Shaw, must inject herself in order to keep the bug out of the wrong hands. Secret agents Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw are inexplicably called in to work the case.
I know what you’re thinking: Did I just see two people named Shaw in this story? Well, that’s right, cousin. They are brother and sister, further upping the proverbial ante.
Fortunately, she shares her brother’s ability to kick butt and take names, making for a very exciting movie. Racing against the clock, while fighting supervillains with unbelievable abilities, can the team get the virus out of her in time? Or will the terrorists manage to set off this Doomsday clock?
As I haven’t seen the last 17 or so ‘‘Fast and Furious’’ movies, I had no idea as to the history of these characters. Fortunately, no backstory is needed to follow this standalone spin-off of the franchise. The locations are varied and beautiful, the gadgets are fun and explosive, the vehicles are loud and pretty, and the action is intense and highly memorable.
This was an action-packed thrill ride from start to finish. You will find plenty of ridiculous, physics-defying elements, but that’s part of what makes this movie so fun. The producers knew what a silly concept they were working with and they embraced it. The result is an unbelievable but delightfully fun way to kill a couple of hours.
Legendary actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back to win our hearts as the lovable Samoan Hercules. His polar opposite, the less likable but equally deadly Jason Statham, was the perfect contrast to the big-hearted giant. His sister, played by Vanessa Kirby, was tough and smart and very formidable in her own right.
The three of them, especially Johnson and Statham, had amazing chemistry, playing off each other seamlessly. The big bad Terminator, brought to life by Idris Elba, was fun to watch as well, although his story needed lots more polish to make us truly care about him.
Add in some fun and unexpected cameos from various comedy heavy hitters, and you have a slam dunk for movie gold.
There is quite a bit of violence, and lots of it ridiculously brutal and totally impossible. Expect a never-ending rain of bullets and guns, explosions, fighting, car crashes and even a flamethrower. There is a surprising amount of rough language, using just about every word in the book. There is no nudity, but some sexual innuendo and references. There are several scenes with drinking, but they aren’t focused on heavily.
If you’re looking for a funny and exciting action movie this summer, then this is definitely the movie for you. The stars work so well together, both in the story and in their on-screen chemistry, that it will be no surprise how easily they overcome their enemies, once they decide to work together. You will hope that they never do, though, because it’s so much more fun when they don’t get along.
You will have to watch it at least two or three times to hear all the epic one-liners these “frenemies” throw at each other. Although the plot is predictable (and ridiculous), you will be having so much fun that you won’t even care. This is definitely a must-see for all action movie fans.
I gave it an exhilarating 8/10.
Definitely not suitable for kids, but older teens and adults will want to watch it again and again.
Rating: surprisingly PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and lots of strong language
Run time: a fun, exciting 134 minutes
