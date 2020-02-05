The next generation of East Texas leaders can now apply for the chance to be a part of the Leadership Tomorrow Class of 2020-21 during their junior year of high school.
“We are building them up to be great leaders here in Angelina County. Not only for their peers, but for their futures,” said Ashley Berry, director of Leadership Programs. “We are teaching them to be leaders of the future.”
Applications can be downloaded at lufkintexas.org/main/leadership-tomorrow, along with a brochure showcasing more information about the annual program.
The applications also are available at high school counselors’ offices and the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 1615 S. Chestnut St. The deadline to apply is April 3.
Leadership Tomorrow, hosted by the Chamber, is a seven-month program designed for high school, private school, charter school and home school juniors in Angelina County.
Students have the benefit of learning about Angelina County firsthand, exploring possible career opportunities that exist in this area and giving back to the community through volunteer service and volunteer projects.
The class year will begin with a reception in October to welcome students and to thank their sponsors. During the following seven months, students will attend a total of five sessions that focus on social services, health care, education, quality of life, local economy, financial services and government in Angelina County. During this time, the students also will work on three community volunteer projects and close out the year with graduation in April.
“Our hope would be for the leaders that we are developing to have a desire to come back and lead Angelina County,” Berry said.
For more information, contact Berry at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or 634-6644.
Helen Parker, of Lufkin, has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree from Western Governors University.
The students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in no less than 12 semester hours.
Lufkin: Veronica Blackwell, Jessica Cummings, Jaclyn Dickerson and Elena Luna.
The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in no less than 12 semester hours.
Diboll: Celeste Monrroy, Samantha Montoya, March Thomas.
Huntington: Baylee Williams.
Lufkin: Brittany Bell, Veronica Blackwell, Jessica Cummings, Jaclyn Dickerson, Chelsea Henderson, Alexis Lopez, Elena Luna, Joe Tucker and Reagan Wren.
The following area students received degrees during Fall 2019 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Diboll: Zariah Vinson, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
Lufkin: Keenan Hadnot, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice; Latisa Jenkins, Bachelor of Business Administration, General Business; Trichell Spikes, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies.
Don’t Mess with Texas is holding two contests to award prizes and scholarships to Texas students demonstrating efforts to raise awareness about litter prevention in their communities.
The 2020 Don’t Mess with Texas Scholarship Contest and the Don’t Mess with Texas K-12 School Art Contest are presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful. Both contests are currently accepting applications and submissions.
The 2020 Don’t Mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is open to any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year.
The contest will award one $5,000 scholarship, one $4,000 scholarship and one $3,000 prize in May 2020.
The scholarships recognize the achievements of high school seniors who are taking an active role in preventing litter in their schools and communities, while working to build awareness for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Don’t Mess with Texas initiative.
In the Don’t Mess with Texas K-12 School Art Contest, Texas students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to submit their original artwork for the opportunity to be featured in the 2021 Don’t Mess with Texas Calendar.
The artwork should promote the Don’t Mess with Texas and/or Keep Texas Beautiful litter prevention messages to encourage and inspire Texas residents to advocate and take action for litter prevention.
The top 14 winning designs will be featured in the calendar. Each winner will receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 tablet and a gift basket from Buc-ee’s. Teachers representing the students who produce the top 14 designs will each win a $100 gift card from H-E-B/Central Market.
To enter either contest, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications for the scholarship contest must be received via online submission by 5 p.m. March 31. Submissions for the school art contest must be sent through the U.S. mail and postmarked on or before April 24.
