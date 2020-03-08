The Angelina Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale will be on March 28 at our greenhouse in the Farmers Market. Gates open at 8 a.m. and sale is open until 2 p.m. or when we sell out. Proceeds are used to fund our educational projects and scholarships.
Shrubs featured in this sale will provide structure, interest, seasonal color, form and fragrance. Structure keeps the landscape attractive all year and fragrant shrubs are welcome near patios and outdoor living areas.
Angel trumpets, brugmansias, are always a popular item at our spring sales and are available in pink, white or yellow. They bloom in late summer and have a wonderful evening fragrance that attracts moths. You want to have at least one angel trumpet planted near your patio to enjoy the fragrance and observe the interesting moths. They are easy to grow and will return from the roots each spring.
Azaleas are a harbinger of spring in East Texas. Selections include Midnight Flare, Formosa Azalea and Encore Azaleas. Midnight Flare sports clear red blooms and grows just 3 to 4 feet tall, making it a good choice for a small space. Formosa Azalea has lavender blooms and will reach 8 feet tall and makes a dramatic statement while in bloom. Encore Azaleas will re-bloom in late summer and fall and tolerate more sun than the others.
Gardenias are known for their heady fragrance and glossy green leaves. They bloom in late spring and one bloom will fill a room with fragrance. We will have Frostproof Gardenia, Variegated Gardenia and Daisy Gardenia. Frostproof and Variegated Gardenias both grow 5 feet tall and 4 feet wide. Daisy Gardenia will be 2 to 3 feet tall and can be grown in containers or a bed. Daisy Gardenia has single daisy-like blooms. All gardenias prefer morning sun, afternoon shade and well-drained acid soil.
Other spring blooming shrubs available include Pixie Loropetalum and old-fashioned spirea. Both add interest and mix well with other spring-blooming flowers and shrubs.
Crape myrtles have been popular in East Texas for generations because they bloom in the heat of summer. Butterflies, dragon flies and hummingbirds all feed on the blooms. Choosing the right size for your location is important, because contrary to local practice, crape myrtles do not have to be trimmed down to nubs. Please let these trees grow so they can reach their full potential. Always trim out dead wood, crossing branches and root suckers. Leave several trunks to have a gracefully shaped multi-branched tree.
Dallas Red, Natchez White, Hopi and Tonto crape myrtles will be in our sale. Dallas Red will grow 15 to 25 feet tall and 10 to 15 feet wide. Natchez White will reach 20 feet tall and wide. When choosing these trees please choose a space where they fit without topping. Hopi crape myrtle has pink blooms and will be 7 feet tall and 10 feet wide. Tonto has purplish pink blossoms and attains a height of 8 feet tall. Both Hopi and Tonto crape myrtles are ideal for a smaller space and scale.
Oleanders bloom from late spring to fall with fragrant flowers and have lance shaped leaves. They will reach 6 to 12 feet tall and are drought-tolerant and deer-resistant. We will have peach, pink and white oleanders available. Since all parts of the plant are poisonous, do not plant where pets or small children play without direct supervision.
Texas Star Hibiscus, Hibiscus coccineous, grows 5 to 7 feet tall, 2 to 3 feet wide with one to five stems, making it an ideal garden focal point. The five-petaled flowers are bright red and are 6 to 8 inches across. Butterflies and hummingbirds feed on the nectar all summer and fall. Confederate Rose, Hibiscus mutabilis, is a small tree that has fluffy pink blooms in October. It is a Texas heirloom that your grandmother grew.
American beautyberry, callicarpa Americana, and red buckeye, aesculus pavia, are both natives to East Texas. Beautyberry has pale pink blossoms in early spring that attract native bees and butterflies. The iridescent purple fruit appears in late summer and is eaten by songbirds. Red buckeye has deeply veined dark green leaves and has long spiky red blossoms in late spring that attract hummingbirds. It goes dormant in late summer so plant it where it will be surrounded by other plants.
Shrubs that will add structure to your landscape all year long include boxwood japonica, boxwood evergreen, Buford holly, Indian hawthorne and Japanese plum yew. Follow Angelina County Master Gardeners on Facebook to see our plant description list, which will be posted the week before our sale.
The Angelina Master Gardener noon program on March 17 will be “Propagating Annual Ornamentals” at the Master Gardener Greenhouse in the Farmers Market. Participants will leave with a tray of planted seeds. Cost is $5 for materials. Call 634-6414 to reserve your space.
Enjoy spring and hope to see you soon.
