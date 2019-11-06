Angelina College’s Surgical Technology program will offer an information session from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in Room 207 of the Health Careers I building on the AC campus.
Information sessions are a requirement for all applicants hoping for acceptance into the program. Students will receive packets and other information regarding all pre-requisites and other requirements for admission.
Surgical technologists are allied health professionals who are an integral part of the team of medical practitioners providing surgical care to patients. Surgical technologists work under the supervision of surgeons to facilitate the safe and effective conduct of surgical procedures.
For more information, contact Stefanie Vaughn at svaughn@angelina.edu.
Prospective applicants may also find pertinent program information by visiting angelina.edu and clicking on the “Health Careers” link.
Angelina College’s School of Arts and Education wants to make the registration process both fun and easy for students looking to enroll for the spring 2020 semester, and to do so, they’re going to want to meet those students face-to-face.
The school will offer registration sessions from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21 on the second floor of the Liberal Arts building. Open to both current and incoming students, the session will allow students to meet personally with advisers and future instructors who will provide personalized assistance in enrolling, advising issues, class registration and financial aid.
SAE members also will explain Open Educational Resources to students; with very few exceptions, classes in SAE provide free online books and other materials to help alleviate the costs of college textbooks.
AC’s School of Arts and Education includes encompasses such fields of study as art, communication, drama (theater), education, English, geography, government, history, integrated reading and writing, journalism, music, physical education, psychology, sociology, Spanish, speech and student success.
The spring 2020 semester begins Jan. 13, 2020.
The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University. The online nonprofit university held its 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); 72nd (Anaheim, California); 73rd (Salt Lake City, Utah); and 74th (Seattle, Washington) commencement ceremonies in the spring and summer to celebrate the graduation of more than 10,000 students from across the country.
Anida Hopkins, of Lufkin, earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Juan Ibanez, of Lufkin, earned his Bachelor of Science in information technology.
William Kolb, of Lufkin, earned his Bachelor of Science in business management.
Amy Mullins, of Lufkin, earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Vicky Riccio, of Lufkin, earned her Master of Science in nursing — leadership and management (BSN to MSN) degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.