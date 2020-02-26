Zavalla Jr. High/High School fourth six weeks All A’s honor roll:
Sixth grade: Jaelynn Deutschman, Trent Faulconer, Layla McCarty, Kelcie Ponder, Dixie Powell, Kenzie Shives
Seventh grade: Kannon Kotz, Emma Sanders
Eighth grade: Kasen Blair, Kaylei Dykes, Erin Keely, Lauren Mundy, Anthony Niederhofer, Valerie Runnels, Jonathan Vaughn
Ninth grade: Haven Fant, Kennady Mann
10th grade: Joseph Bridges, Cailie Engle, Baylee Snodgrass
11th grade: Bailey Boulware, Holden Boulware, Camryn Causin, Destiny Cavazos, Callie Grimes, Zoe Monk, Paul Jordy, Gracey Lambert
12th grade: Taylor Mitchell, Kayden Newsum, Christa Niederhofer, Kennedy Peeples, Lakeyn Powell, Bryson Sluga, Emily Wilkie.
Zavalla Jr. High/High School fourth six weeks AB honor roll:
Sixth grade: Jenna Galloway, Jayden West
Seventh grade: McKenna Bridges, Jesse Burrous, Gabriel Enloe, Caden Fuller, Kendra Hopper, Ainslee Sterling, Taylor Walker
Eighth grade: Serenity Humphries, Omara Ramirez, Danny Smith
Ninth grade: Ashley Burrous, Corbin Cheney, Christian Ganson, Conner Papania
10th grade: Allison Davis, Chloe Delano, Gracee Floyd, Aaliyah Gonzalez, Kaylon Harris, Atlanta McCarty, Logan Mitchell
11th grade: Timothy Barge, Breanna Birchfield, Haley Coronada, Chris Davis, Trinity Johnson, Tristan Papania
12th grade: Aftyn Carter, Charleston Hollis, Joseph Jordy, Lala Mallicoat, Matthew Miles, Rozalinn Runnels, Shada Stanley
———
The University of Texas at Tyler announced that 721 students were named to the fall 2019 President’s Honor Roll.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an “A” in all courses. The following area students made the fall 2019 President’s Honor Roll:
Jo Baker, Huntington
Jose Ramirez, Lufkin
Rhema Odum, Lufkin
Natasha Carcano, Lufkin
Linzi Frazier, Lufkin
———
The University of Texas at Tyler announced that 614 students and 86 pharmacy students were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy, a student must have completed six or more credit hours in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. The following area students made the fall 2019 Dean’s List:
Matthew Coggins, Diboll
Tiffany Vargas, Lufkin
Michael Lowe, Lufkin
———
Tydaisha J. Powell, an accounting major, has been placed on the Dean’s List of Scholars at the University of North Texas at Denton for exemplary academic performance with a grade point average of 3.6 out of a possible 4.0 for the fall semester. Only 10% of the G. Brint Ryan College of Business undergraduate students earn this honor. Tydaisha is a 2019 graduate of Pineywoods Community Academy and Angelina College. She is the daughter of Stephanie Michelle Sparks and Tyrus D. Powell, and the granddaughter of Jurlene Menefee Sparks.
