District news. Peavy Primary, Bonner Elementary and Hudson Middle School will host “Meet the Teacher” on Thursday. Please check the campus news below for details.
The SKYWARD Online Registration for current HISD students is open. Parents should log in and update information for the 2019-20 school year. This process is required yearly.
Required documents to register new students include: proof of residency (two of the following) rent or lease receipt, utility receipt (such as water, electric, cable or landline phone). The utility receipts must be current within the last 30 days.
We must also have the following items: Parent’s picture ID, student Social Security card, student birth certificate (must be certified), current immunization record with a TB immunization and results after the 3rd birthday and legal custody papers, if applicable.
For Pre-K students only, you must provide proof of total monthly household income by bringing three recent check stubs, or proof of SNAP, TANF benefits. Peavy students with English as a second language need to be present.
School supply list are available on our website at hudsonisd.org.
The Hudson School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the board room adjacent to the Administration Building. The public is invited to attend.
The first day of school for students is Aug. 19.
High school news. Freshman Open House is from 9-11 a.m. Friday. This is a come and go event. Freshmen are encouraged to come by during this time to pick up schedules, see where their classes will be and meet teachers. Parents are welcome to attend.
Schedules for high school students will be available via Family Access beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. For those that are not enrolled in Family Access, copies can be picked up Aug. 19, prior to the first class.
Middle school news. Middle school students and parents/guardians are invited to “Meet the Teacher” from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
Bonner Elementary news. Bonner Elementary “Meet the Teacher” will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday. Students can bring their school supplies during this visit.
Peavy Primary news. “Meet the Teacher” will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday for students entering pre-K, kindergarten, first and second grades. Students should bring school supplies on that day. The required tote bag and class T-shirt can be purchased during this visit. The cost is $25. (Students will bring their tote bags home on the first day of school.)
