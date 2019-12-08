Gay Roper Parker provided me with some family pictures from her York family who lived at 2208 Paul Avenue (known also as the Manton Road and Brookshire Pond Road). She noted in one of them that the girls had on “swim dresses.”
If anyone has pictures of others swimming in Brookshire Pond, a gathering place to swim in the 1920s, please let me know.
Bottle collector Wayne Fults provided me with a photo of an embossed clear milk bottle in which Tom Humason sold milk. Should you have more information about Tom Humason’s milk-selling business, please contact me.
He is a guest from 10:30 a.m.-noon every Friday on the Bryan Swap Shop on KRBA radio, which is simulcast as a live television show on KLNMtv.com. It airs on Suddenlink Channel 16. A blue rectangular box will appear under the picture of the TV station owners that says “Watch Live Here.”
The Angelina County Genealogical Society will hold its Christmas party from 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church at 1867 Old Mill Road in Lufkin.
I will bring a brisket and homemade sauce, and members are asked to bring sides.
Members also are asked to bring an item to be auctioned off for the impromptu auction. David Walker donated some books his Dad wrote. I’m bringing a Joe’s candy jar from Atkinson Candy Company.
For more information, contact me or the Rev. Cindy Doran at 852-4123 or at keltysumc@hotmail.com.
Penny Clark will discuss the life and career of Big Thicket photographer Larry Fischer at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2020, at the Iris and and Anne Howard Civic Center at 213 E. Court St. in Newton. More information also is available from either Fred Grunden at (409) 384-6544, bilfre64@yahoo.com, or me.
