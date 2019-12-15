Just a reminder. There only 10 days ‘til Christmas. Need I say more?
Thank you to First United Methodist Church and their faithful volunteers who provided and delivered 450 meals to our Meals on Wheels recipients. They do this every Thanksgiving and we appreciate them very much. May God richly bless you is my prayer.
Christmas lunches will be provided by First Presbyterian Church and its volunteers. Thank you so much. You make a difference.
Our center holiday schedule is as follows: Christmas we will be closed Dec. 25-27. We will be closed New Year’s Day only. Wishing you the merriest Christmas and happiest new year.
Dec. 19 is bingo mania at Larkspur at 1:30 p.m. Let’s show up in big numbers. It’s always fun. Cookies and hot cocoa will be our treat. Thank you Charlette, Kevin and Jenny Horton (Affinity Hospice) for doing bingo each month. You make it so enjoyable.
Menu for this week — Monday: Sweet meatballs, broccoli/cheese, roll and Jello. Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, stewed tomatoes, Brussel sprouts and vanilla pudding. Wednesday: Barbecue baked potato, baked beans, cheese/sour cream and chocolate pudding. Thursday: Chicken and rice, Lima beans, carrots and peaches. Friday: Our very favorite and largest crowd comes for fried fish, pinto beans, cornbread, coleslaw, tartar sauce onion slice, lemon wedge and cookie.
Movie and popcorn on Tuesday and Jewelry Showcase with Gina on Wednesday. No exercise class on Wednesday or Dec. 25. (See you next year.)
Christmas craft for all you crafters on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.