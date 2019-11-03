District news. A Veterans Day Program is scheduled for Nov. 11 in the Hudson Gym. This year we will be serving lunch for the veterans. The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. All area veterans are welcome to attend. You do not have to be from Hudson. If you are a veteran, please join us.
Remember to check the district website for upcoming activities/events, the student handbook and various other documents. Our website is hudsonisd.org.
The next meeting of the Hudson ISD board of trustees is at 6 p.m. Nov. 21.
Hudson schools will be closed the week of Nov. 25-29.
Peavy Primary news. Bucks, Ducks & Dads Night for kindergarten students is from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. This will be an evening of fun, games and dinner for Kindergarten students and their dads.
Peavy Primary will be collecting canned foods Nov. 11-18 to donate to help families in need of food during the holidays.
The Online Registration Portal is open for parents to update information on students.
