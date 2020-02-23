Good morning, everyone.
We had a wonderful Sweetheart Dance. Joe Havard entertained us and there were many on the dance floor. Lots and lots of surprises and pictures.
One 97-year-old man danced with all the ladies who cared to dance. One lady came all the way from Beaumont to be at the dance. Thank you, Sheila, for the great time.
I failed to mention that Academy of Hair Design came and did free haircuts for 13 of us. Thank you a bunch ladies for this favor for our seniors. All left happy and pretty.
Well, you men left handsome. Also, Stacy Snell (Castle Pines) will come each Monday to do our nails.
“Fat Tuesday” is coming up. More details later.
We have a new bingo sponsor/caller. She is Terri Avery Moscinski and she did excellent her first time around.
And she really furnished her share of prizes. We welcome Terri to our bingo/center family and are looking forward to her return on the second Thursday of each month.
C.H.A.R.M. was last Thursday also and they brought Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy to speak to us. Thank you ladies for the nice door prizes and for organizing the meeting. We appreciate your efforts.
By the way, we will start having C.H.A.R.M. once a quarter instead of every month. Come and be informed by the wonderful speakers the ladies have lined up for us.
Sheila has us making fabric bowls for some of our nursing home residents. They are cute little bowls and Sheila has some surprises to put in them. We had several ladies cutting pieces, etc., this morning and had lots of fun doing it.
Folks, we have a salad bar. It is a “side” dish to the regular meal. And it has gone over well. Come eat with us and enjoy the salad, the meal and the fellowship. We have had many new people lately and are happy for that.
We had bowling after lunch on Monday and there was a tied score. Ricky Childress came to take the van riders home and we made him bowl to “break the tie.” He made a strike and won a medal.
He said it’s the first time he had ever won a medal. The game ended and the van riders went home. Sheila has so many things planned for us. Please come and support her.
See you at the Senior Center.
