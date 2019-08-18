Kenneth and Mary Cox of Lufkin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 19. Mrs. Cox is the former Mary Skaines of Houston. The couple has two children, Kevin Cox and Kendra Cox. They also have two grandchildren, Hannah and Jeremy. The couple has lived in the Lufkin area for five years. Mr. Cox is retired from Union Pacific Railroad. Mrs. Cox worked as a secretary and in child care. The couple will celebrate their anniversary celebration at 6 p.m. August 18 with a simple gathering at home, hosted by their children.
