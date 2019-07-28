Pena 50th anniversary

Dean and Beverly Pena of Lufkin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 14, 2019. They have lived in the area for 33 years. Mrs. Pena is the former Beverly Stallons of Cadiz, Kentucky. Mr. Pena is retired from Frito Lay and Mrs. Pena is a Reading Specialist at Peavy Primary/Hudson ISD. She has been teaching for over 40 years. The couple has three children, Misty Ratliff of Lufkin, Lyndee Matthews of Leander and Karrah Hernandez of Lufkin and six grandchildren, Erik and Derik Boonstra of Lufkin, Patrick, Kaitlyn and Addison Matthews of Leander and Margaret Hernandez of Leander. A celebration was held on July 13 in Lufkin, hosted by their children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.