Chalker 50th anniversary

Larry and Margie Jo Chalker of Lufkin celebrated their 50th anniversary on Jan. 20. They retired in Lufkin a few years ago. Mrs. Chalker is the former Margie Jo Bowser of Lufkin. The couple has two children. They are Cristi Gray of Ore City, Texas, and Katy Gowen of Tyler, Texas. The couple has six grandchildren. Mr. Chalker served as pastor of several churches in Ohio, Michigan and East Texas for over 30 years. Mrs. Chalker is a homemaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.