Morgan 50th anniversary

David and Mitsy Morgan of Lufkin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on November 15, 2019. They have lived in this area since 1943. Mrs. Mitsy Morgan is the former Mitsy Byron of Lufkin. The couple has three children. They are Byron Morgan of Lufkin; Scotty Morgan of Lufkin; and Angela Barton of Garrison. The couple has six grandchildren. Mr. David Morgan is retired from Lufkin Telephone Company. He currently works at Cook’s Saw Shop and fixes lawnmowers and chainsaws at home. Mrs. Mitsy Morgan was employed as an operator at the telephone company. She was involved in PTO, substituted at school and babysat grandchildren. She currently is involved in volunteer work and church activities.
