In honor of African American history and the life of Langston Hughes, who would have turned 118 on Feb. 2, these poems celebrate the heart of the African American man. This culture has vilified him far too long. The Bright Star celebrates strong black men in homes and community.
The Strong Black Man
Sit down brothers from all dimensions let me share some knowledge
That many have not learned though they went to school and college
I am not disregarding what you may have learned at the university
But there are some insights and inspirations that need to be from me
I AM THE STRONG BLACK MAN
What does that mean?
I AM Strong
I AM Black
I AM a Man
Do not judge by what you think you see
I am more than the present
I am the product of my history
I am discoverable and learnable, not a mystery
I am honorable, royal dignifiedly human
I AM THE STRONG BLACK MAN
Let me tell of my lineage, of my descent
I am of the soil of the Dark Continent
Nursed at the breasts of Euphrates and Nile
Kidnapped and transported across the miles
Stripped from my mother’s arms and native name
Ripped from royal robes I was crowned with shame
Threatened with drownings, beatings and exits from lofty cliffs
Considered more than animals, humans but only three fifths
Given, sold, bought, scattered over a foreign land
Raised not as a child but a lowly field hand
Instructed that an education for me was not needed
My lot in life was fulfilled if a cotton field was seeded
Beaten till bloody if I held and pursued another position
You see for my children I knew there would be a transition
I refused to accept their bowing ... never being able to Stand
So I took what they gave I AM THE STRONG BLACK MAN
I have written and sang the songs that got us through
I have sacrificed by doing the things that I had to do
I have worked without pay, I have held many doors
That I could only stand at while others covered the floor
But I learned what was available and determined to give
To my children the same opportunity to freely live
Not as a servant to those who controlled the door
Taking only what was left after all had left the floor
I am the King of beautiful intelligent African Queen
Even though often denied her love and chased off the scene
She carried my seed and never denied me true honor
She bore the burdens and challenges that were put upon her
She birthed and she nursed our children and others
She was the epitome of the genuine mother
She was my spine; she was the bone in our back
She kept our family and our people on track
She was the lowly slave yet the desire of the master
There was no other woman that he pursued faster
And though raped and mistreated she held it together
Because it was about more than NOW...it was about being better
She was the Eve that held this Adam's Hand
And helps me proudly declare I AM THE STRONG BLACK MAN
Now look at me you who stand on the other side
Of slavery, oppression, segregation and apartheid
You are the generation that must certainly lift
Yourselves above the standards set for you and use the gifts
That was given to you to establish your stand
In this age as THE STRONG BLACK MAN
I give you my eyes to see beyond where you presently are
To cast vision that begins where you stand but goes afar
I give you ears to hear life's sweetest songs
And the mouth to sing them when right and when you are wronged
I give you a mind to think rather than to react
To create when there is little and you suffer lack
Arms to lift the burdens and challenges you will surely face
Shoulders to carry your children from place to place
Hands to shape and then to willingly extend
To others as brothers, comrades and friends
Legs to stand before kings in pride and with dignity
Feet to leave prints for the next generation to see
That though you have advance there is more to do
And they must learn the same lessons that I have taught you
Pull your pants up
Hold your head up
Straighten your back up
Lift your eyes up
Hold your woman up
Lift your children up
Hold your people up
Lift your GOD up
Lift your voice up
Let it be heard throughout the land
You are my hope a dream
You are the Legacy
OF THE STRONG BLACK MAN.
Copyright 2011 Vernon D. Lloyd
The Tears of a Warrior
Everyone saw him
Strong and brave
Often fearless
There to save
The saw him bold
They saw the grand
They saw the conqueror
The exemplary man
They saw him march
They saw him in the parade
Part war angel and part immortal
Was the stuff of which he was made
They saw blood on his sword
They saw sweat on his brow
They saw “never give in”
They saw “refuse to bow”
Then he would go home
And slam the door
Take off his uniform
Then fall on the floor
It was not the sword or dagger
That caused this great man to bleed
That caused him to wince in pain
It was neglected need
He was indeed a champion
That could not be disputed
But reputation overwhelmed reality
And often his cries and tears were muted
No one understood his position
No one knew him as much more
Than the fierce and might one
Than the powerful warrior
But there is a man who fight beneath
There is a person who cries out
There is a heart that truly beats
There is a mind that also doubts
There is a person who needs peace
Who does not yearn for applause
There is a man with an inner child
Looking for comfort and rest
Who someone to take and hold him
To hear their heartbeat upon their breast
There is a man who needs to be trusted
Who needs to be able to show
His wounds and scars in a secure place
And just have someone who knows…
That he cries too and he hurts
That he needs somewhere to park his tears
That despite his courage for others
He needs someone to help manage his fears
He needs someone to recognize his heart
He needs someone to hold his hand
He needs someone to help him declare
“The warrior is a real and mortal man”
Do not get him wrong he must be dealt with
He is yet a force of skill and battle
He is still a man of war and nerve
He is not weak or easily rattled
But help him beneath his persona
Help him on the other side of fight
Do not wait for him to emerge again
Without understanding the warrior’s plight
Build him up and strengthen him
Give him more than parades with cheers
Hold his heart in your hand and understand
The expression and message of warrior tears.
Copyright 2014 Vernon D. Lloyd
The Bright Star will have a special celebration of women next month for Women’s History Month and 100 years of women's right to vote!
