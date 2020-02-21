Reflections
"Window Watching"
By the Rev. Valencia E. Edner
In the windows of my mind I see the reflection of a former time
Where the pain of hateful treatment could not eclipse the hopes of what could be
Where the joy of a sun child’s accomplishments was enough to uplift a whole community.
In another window I see the shift, and “ours” was no longer good enough
Where the ice chipped from a pick an ancestor whittled was somehow less cold than those that others could now supply
Where the division of the haves and have-nots became a symbol of our disdain ... and we forgot that community takes all kinds ... even the Jones’
I see darkened muddy windows of diminished promises, of jaded dreams and reoccurring nightmares
Where commercialism methodically replaced character, and celebrity creates cultural history genocide where excellence and mediocrity fight
Where values are taught by folks never met, and integrity disappears as swiftly as sound bites
These windows reflect the road we’ve traveled, and the one we’re on ... yet still within me lies ... a hope, a glance ... a light-filled opening
Where of wisdom and youthful exuberance merge with power, forging a common tie
Where liberation is not merely a word, but reality ... for the heart, the soul and the mind
Come close ... can you see it ... will. you. look?
Empowerment
"The Kind of Man I Am"
By Vernon D. Lloyd
Don’t call me boy, dog, thug or n-word
And expect me to answer cause that is absurd
I am a prince; the essence of royalty
Every person born emerges from me
I am God’s first created; I am the genesis
I didn’t just show up, now get this
I am of HIS breath and the womb of the earth
A designer — creation of incalculable worth
I am a thinker who cannot be flimflammed
Originality defines the kind of man I am
I am Nimrod in battle for my community
I am Abraham’s son of destiny
I am the prime seasoning in the line of Ham
Significant defines the kind of man I am
I am Douglas, Bunch, Drew and Carter G.
I am Washington, Carver and W.E.B.
I am Malcolm, Martin, Tutu and Mandela
I am Excellence personified; a world-impact fella
I am Thurgood scoring points on the main COURT
I am Carson in surgery; I am Colin running the fort
I am Baldwin in depth and Hughes in rhyme
I am Stevie in melody and Joplin in time
I am smooth like Marvin; the essence of soul
I am a strong ballad when my story needs to be told
I have blackness like Mayfield, Ellington and Hayes
I am an awesome man in so many ways
I am my mama’s baby and my daddy’s extension
I am so many good things, a few more let me mention
I am my ancestor’s legacy and my siblings’ brother
I am my woman’s husband, friend and sanctified lover
I am my children’s daddy, hands on model
I bring more than a check and a half empty bottle
I give them love, provision and security
I give them good direction when they follow me
I am your friend; I am not your stranger
I am your partner in achievement; I am a world changer
I am a course to be studied and I come with a comprehensive exam
When you take and pass it then you will understand
Intelligent, Essential and Inspiring define ...
The Kind of Man I Am.
Vernon D. Lloyd lives in Georgia and is a new contributor to The Bright Star. He is a writer of poetry, prose and plays.
Celebration
"Black History Remembrance"
By Shonye Butler, Atlanta, Georgia
Celebrate Them
Taken from the land they knew,
and put in an alien country far away ...
Celebrate Them
Royalty, made to be servants
Character tried in the courts of hard labor
they fought to keep legacy alive ...
Celebrate Them
Hidden Treasures of creative talents
Expressed in song and prayer ...
During the time of severe trials
They knew to look to the hills
Celebrate Them
Brilliant culinary artists
They made feasts with the
Meager supply around them ...
Celebrate Them
Made to suffer
Unspeakable tragedy and pain
Took their tears
To water the seeds
of hope and faith ...
Celebrate Them
Heard the slurs and insults
But they held on to faith
In the silence of trust
Believing that deliverance
Was sure to come ...
Celebrate Them
Working tirelessly under the
relentless heat of the sun
They cultivated strong
Muscles of resilience and
lasting fortitude
Celebrate Them
They lived in hope
Dreamed of freedom
Even when their eyes closed
In death
They trusted God
To bring liberation ...
Celebrate Them
Today, for their legacy, talents,
sacrifice, strength and prayers
Let us celebrate them.
