Reflections

"Window Watching"

By the Rev. Valencia E. Edner

In the windows of my mind I see the reflection of a former time

Where the pain of hateful treatment could not eclipse the hopes of what could be

Where the joy of a sun child’s accomplishments was enough to uplift a whole community.

In another window I see the shift, and “ours” was no longer good enough

Where the ice chipped from a pick an ancestor whittled was somehow less cold than those that others could now supply

Where the division of the haves and have-nots became a symbol of our disdain ... and we forgot that community takes all kinds ... even the Jones’

I see darkened muddy windows of diminished promises, of jaded dreams and reoccurring nightmares

Where commercialism methodically replaced character, and celebrity creates cultural history genocide where excellence and mediocrity fight

Where values are taught by folks never met, and integrity disappears as swiftly as sound bites

These windows reflect the road we’ve traveled, and the one we’re on ... yet still within me lies ... a hope, a glance ... a light-filled opening

Where of wisdom and youthful exuberance merge with power, forging a common tie

Where liberation is not merely a word, but reality ... for the heart, the soul and the mind

Come close ... can you see it ... will. you. look?

Empowerment

"The Kind of Man I Am"

By Vernon D. Lloyd

Don’t call me boy, dog, thug or n-word

And expect me to answer cause that is absurd

I am a prince; the essence of royalty

Every person born emerges from me

I am God’s first created; I am the genesis

I didn’t just show up, now get this

I am of HIS breath and the womb of the earth

A designer — creation of incalculable worth

I am a thinker who cannot be flimflammed

Originality defines the kind of man I am

I am Nimrod in battle for my community

I am Abraham’s son of destiny

I am the prime seasoning in the line of Ham

Significant defines the kind of man I am

I am Douglas, Bunch, Drew and Carter G.

I am Washington, Carver and W.E.B.

I am Malcolm, Martin, Tutu and Mandela

I am Excellence personified; a world-impact fella

I am Thurgood scoring points on the main COURT

I am Carson in surgery; I am Colin running the fort

I am Baldwin in depth and Hughes in rhyme

I am Stevie in melody and Joplin in time

I am smooth like Marvin; the essence of soul

I am a strong ballad when my story needs to be told

I have blackness like Mayfield, Ellington and Hayes

I am an awesome man in so many ways

I am my mama’s baby and my daddy’s extension

I am so many good things, a few more let me mention

I am my ancestor’s legacy and my siblings’ brother

I am my woman’s husband, friend and sanctified lover

I am my children’s daddy, hands on model

I bring more than a check and a half empty bottle

I give them love, provision and security

I give them good direction when they follow me

I am your friend; I am not your stranger

I am your partner in achievement; I am a world changer

I am a course to be studied and I come with a comprehensive exam

When you take and pass it then you will understand

Intelligent, Essential and Inspiring define ...

The Kind of Man I Am.

Vernon D. Lloyd lives in Georgia and is a new contributor to The Bright Star. He is a writer of poetry, prose and plays.

Celebration

"Black History Remembrance"

By Shonye Butler, Atlanta, Georgia

Celebrate Them

Taken from the land they knew,

and put in an alien country far away ...

Celebrate Them

Royalty, made to be servants

Character tried in the courts of hard labor

they fought to keep legacy alive ...

Celebrate Them

Hidden Treasures of creative talents

Expressed in song and prayer ...

During the time of severe trials

They knew to look to the hills

Celebrate Them

Brilliant culinary artists

They made feasts with the

Meager supply around them ...

Celebrate Them

Made to suffer

Unspeakable tragedy and pain

Took their tears

To water the seeds

of hope and faith ...

Celebrate Them

Heard the slurs and insults

But they held on to faith

In the silence of trust

Believing that deliverance

Was sure to come ...

Celebrate Them

Working tirelessly under the

relentless heat of the sun

They cultivated strong

Muscles of resilience and

lasting fortitude

Celebrate Them

They lived in hope

Dreamed of freedom

Even when their eyes closed

In death

They trusted God

To bring liberation ...

Celebrate Them

Today, for their legacy, talents,

sacrifice, strength and prayers

Let us celebrate them.

Recommended for you