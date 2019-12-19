This is the time of year in which we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. He has no birth date recorded in the Bible; therefore, many refer to this day as a pagan day. Luke 2:1-20 is the most wonderful story ever told.
Christ our Savior is born wrapped in swaddling clothing, lying in a manger, a lowly state of humility, born to take away the sins of the world and to give all mankind the greatest gift of all: love.
Hundreds of years before the birth of Christ, Romans exchanged gifts, sang songs and decorated their homes with evergreens, so much like many cultures today. As we celebrate the greatest event in history, let us find ourselves giving the gift of Love.
Many organizations such as Angel Tree, which partners with prison ministries, and The Salvation Army are always happy to receive your great gift of love. If you are not able to give financially, volunteer, make a phone call or visit a nursing home. Remember, a hug and smile will always touch the heart.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
