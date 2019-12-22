It seems as if we have been thrown backwards with our justice system. It has come back to where “If you’re black or brown get put on lockdown.”
From the minuscule to the monumental, the United States has fallen to the enticing flames of greed. We are now left with a dysfunctional and biased system. Yes, we have advanced as a people through science, but does that mean we have truly evolved as a people? Have we really learned from our mistakes? If we had, there would be no reason for this article.
From the choices of foods available at different stores, to the sentences given to those same, yet entirely different people. The affluent are given more, like they always have. Now they expect more, more leniency, more choices and less accountability.
They never lack what they need, whereas the lower spectrum has to deal with and work with what we have. The problem is that there is no equality. That’s what Americans constantly fought for and we still have not achieved it.
For instance, Venus and Serena are great tennis players, but why weren’t female athletes given that notoriety before? Female athletes didn’t just become great, they always have been. The problem is that we ignore the broke, elderly and those who don’t fit into a certain box. The problem is that there is nowhere in America that is not biased in some way.
Our insurance companies, hospitals, lawyers, schools even. Some people go to the hospital and get state-of-the-art care, where others are so overfilled that people die in the hallways. The problem is some schools don’t have books, chairs, desks or even proper heating and cooling systems. These children are our future, but we don’t seem to care.
The problem is if my son ran over a dog while drunk I wouldn’t see him for at least 10 years. When the rich kid stole beer and ran into a parked car, he got off. Why, affluenza (y’all remember), he didn’t understand consequences and repercussions. It’s not fair I have to ensure that my children act a certain way. They can’t speak too loud or act out too much. Don’t speak your mind too often; you may be labeled as a troublemaker or worse.
The problem is that our police shoot to kill. Why? They have beanbag guns, Tasers, pepper spray and dogs. There are alternatives, yet they kill our children, brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers. We don’t seem to want any type of reform. We have better prison systems than school systems.
As Americans we should be embarrassed at how we have regressed in the face of all this great technology that we have amassed. The problem is old money doesn’t want change, because then old money won’t be in charge anymore.
Ignorance and hate are still the problems that we face. Continuing in these cycles will only lead us to a less-than-prosperous society. Then what will become of us? How many of us could live as a subservient people or as a POW if we fail? Who will stand for us if we don’t stand for ourselves?
All those battles and wars fought for our freedom, equality and justice, were they all in vain? No it can’t be, our forefathers didn’t die for nothing, so we must stand for ourselves, our children and our elders. We have come a long way, yet there are still many miles to go. If we give up or in, we will be stepped on and crushed. We cannot continue to accept injustice as the new justice, we have to stand tall and strong (Psalm 58:1-3).
Do your rulers indeed speak justly? Do you judge people with equity? No, in your heart you devise injustice, and your hands mete our violence on the earth. Even from birth the wicked go astray; from the womb they are wayward, spreading lies.
