In preparation for this Christmas season and this article, I asked my great-nephew Michael McKenzie Jr. what the greatest Christmas song of the Christmas season is. He immediately said Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
I asked why this song? He said because it is the greatest selling Christmas song of all time. Now, to be honest, when I asked him the question neither he nor I had put in place criteria to answer this question. The fact that he immediately concluded that sales should be the primary determining factor impressed me. I would be lying if I said it surprised me. He is kind of ingeniously intrigued with ticket and record sales.
I determined that in order to really answer this question, we should have established criteria. This is especially true because back in the olden days, there was no such thing as music downloads. Music was recorded, pressed and sold one record at a time.
Now to be honest, Mikey is not entirely wrong. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the most sold and downloaded song since the SoundScan system — used to track song sales — was put into place. Before then the Recording Industry Association of America made such determination based on how many records were shipped. Based on that criteria, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” sung by Bing Crosby wins.
According to Guinness and Wikipedia, “White Christmas” has 50 million sales worldwide. It is considered to be the best-selling single of all time. Why are these two songs beloved? What do they have in common? Both songs are about the need to spend time with the ones you love.
“White Christmas” reminisces about the desire to have a snow- and love-filled Christmas like long ago. Mariah’s song is like a declaration that being with the one or ones you love is far superior to the things that you can give or get for Christmas.
There is no greater gift than love. The purpose of me asking my nephew about his song choice had little to do with getting his opinion so that I could write this article. It had more to do with me wanting to spend time with him. Sharing time and moments together with the ones you love, especially at Christmas, is one of the best gifts you can give yourself and the ones you love.
The opportunity to love or to be loved is priceless. Those memories last longer than the watch you got, or the doll you thought you had to have. Memories last a lifetime. Those old memories, especially of childhood, are the last to fade.
My nephew Mikey and I could not agree on the song, as there are so many wonderful choices. His second choice was “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” I might agree with him on that one, for the sake of making a memory. Merry Christmas.
