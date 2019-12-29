Paytrion Hunt-Murphy
Paytrion Hunt-Murphy is a sophomore at Pineywoods Community Academy, where she is a member of the varsity basketball team, the National Honors Society and the Student Council. Also, Paytrion attends Angelina College in pursuit of her Associate’s Degree. She is an active volunteer in her community.
On most weekends, Paytrion is volunteering at the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter.
She is a member of the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves as a member of the choir and secretary of the usher board. Lady Virginia Thomas is her Sepia mentor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.