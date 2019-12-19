It is visible in downcast eyes that never make contact; it is recognized in the edge of voices, in the way children, even small ones, react to the presence of diversity.
It is evident in the returned fear of mothers when their brown and black sons are late in arrival.
It is felt in relationships that have become difficult, distant and often disappear because of the struggle of understanding or the inability to see through the other’s lens.
It shows at the work place, the market place, the church house and even at your house … it is the absence of unity, the polarization of community, the choice to ignore, or the gall to stand up … America no longer has the illusion of United … we are a country divided.
This division is multifaceted. This division does not have one cause or some magical moment where the cultural political Jenga puzzle fell apart — it has evolved, emerged and morphed over time, in different situations and diverse ideologies.
While as Elizabeth Barrett Browning wrote, “Crumbling is not an instant’s act,” this moment in time we find ourselves in did not start in 2016, but the undeniable effects and affects of a progressive malignancy became visible to all who hadn’t already buried their heads under the proverbial sand.
The rhetoric and the gladiator-like circus atmosphere of hate-ridden frustration began to speak louder than the cheers. Vile thinking and bitter hearts seemingly got license to be free to verbally and publicly express the bottled-up, carpet-swept-under disdain with the shifting norm in America, and the cry of MAGA reflected a historical flashback to a time of understood boundaries and minority strongholds that championed a post-Obama comeback spirit.
In the midst of this rise in the repositioning of those who see Anglo existence as superior, those of African descent began to resist, to no longer be silent, and to push back, and clap back, against systemic injustice in ways and in numbers and with social media virality.
The recent crowning of five women of the African diaspora (with African heritage) as the symbols of grace, intellect and beauty, in every pageant worldwide, serves to highlight how the world has progressed while many in America seek to turn back the clock with both propaganda and policies to maintain the illusion of Anglo superiority.
The climate set by rescind and resistance has caused myriad reactions, and elevated divisiveness has ensued. Much of what has been uncovered and recovered was a necessary wake-up call for those who believed that “overcome” was reality, and that false narratives of benign friendships without respect of the daily journey of those who face systemic oppression were truthful because the commonality was all that was ever embraced. The racial struggle and divide is the glaring truth that undergirds the divide, and it can no longer be ignored.
The question, as we watch the divide continue to grow quickly with passionate differences of opinion on the ensuing impeachment and deteriorated values, when the emphasis is on money’s far too elevated significance, and the concepts of empathy and decency plummet to an all-time low on the cultural landscape, borrows the sentiment of the prophet Ezekiel … can these bones live … can America ever really be truly United?
There is hope if the masses decide it’s necessary, if we learn to take the lead from the untainted hearts of children, if the concept of white entitlement is no longer vilified but understood as a means of awareness, if “the collective church” really takes its place as the cross cultural catalyst for the work of reconciliation and if it is committed to and willing to take the hits for standing for goodness in a climate where “real” means unkind.
There is hope if politicians stop with the adolescent partisan, ignore the truth, don’t mess with my bottom-line antics that unfortunately cause a ballooning of “us against them” policies that end up hurting not only the other side, but their own constituents.
There is hope, if truth is conveyed with something the song “America” espouses that God sheds on this country … grace.
And there is hope when America faces its historical systemic mental health issues as a nation and atones and repents for its sins of theft, of slavery, both historically, and mass incarceration, and of rewarded hatred. These sins are the foundation of the sickness in the culture and the struggles we face really are the chickens coming home roost. There is always a place of origin for illness … and as we have heard often lately … the times have found us!
Physical toxicity requires an intentional administering of antibiotics and a process of detox that cleanses the body so that it can function well. Toxicity kills if undiagnosed and untreated … Well America the diagnosis is clear … but will this country submit to the treatment, or continue to die (cause this ain’t livin’) with the disease until America has to officially change its name … to the DSA?
