Kiara Rodgers
Kiara Rodgers is the proud daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff (Kimberly) Rodgers. She is an aspiring eighth-grade student at Pineywoods Community Academy. She is a member of the National Junior Society and a student athlete. Kiara plays basketball and participates in track, as well as University Interscholastic League events representing Pineywoods Community Academy. Kiara is a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church, and she is very active in the Youth Department, where she serves in the youth choir and as youth usher and a morning greeter.
Kiara has very strong leadership skills and a positive personality. She loved to volunteer at the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, where she meets many furry friends.
