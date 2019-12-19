The Lufkin Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. hosted its Annual Golden Age Holiday Brunch on Dec. 7 at Brandon Park Community Center in Lufkin.
According to Myrty C. Richard, chair of the Golden Age Holiday Brunch, Dr. Guessippina Bonner, president of the Lufkin Chapter of TLOD, served as the commentator for the event. The Rev. Ruth Evelyn Pruitt of Long Chapel CME Church offered prayer and Ms. Sylvia Lee of Woods Memorial Church led the seniors in a Christmas Sing-Along. The Rev. Earl Whitaker, pastor of New Life Church of Lufkin, gave the Christmas message.
The seniors in attendance were given Christmas gifts. Each year, the brunch offers the seniors an opportunity to begin the spirit of the holiday season with fellowship, joy and excitement.
Members of the culinary committee for the brunch were: Ladies Sydney Benemon, Margaret Butler, Robbie Jenkins, Gail Little, Myrty C. Richard, Bennie Rogers and Diana Scott.
As one of the Lufkin Chapter of Top Teens of America service projects, the members volunteered as servers for the Golden Age Brunch.
Following the Golden Age Brunch, Top Teens made Christmas door wreaths and delivered them to the residents of Tims Apartments in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.