I was recently engaged in an intense conversation with several brothers. The age range was roughly 40 to 75, and the topics covered everything from business and entrepreneurship to politics and religion.
We moved effortlessly from the historical to the future and traveled throughout the western world. At one point we of course discussed the plight of African Americans, and in that section of this episodic pluralogue, Willie Lynch thrust his intrusive persona into the conversation.
Willie Lynch is a specter that exists in the black community. Legend has it that he served as a kind of consultant to American, particularly Virginian, slave-owners during the colonial era. Google him and you will find that he was allegedly a British West Indian enslaver who was invited to Virginia to give a lecture on best practices in the finest ways to continue the meta-oppression of black people in as economical a way as possible.
The speech he purportedly gave to the enslavers on the banks of the James River in 1712 was titled “The Making of a Slave.” In it he thanked the gentlemen for inviting him to aid them in more efficiently utilizing their human possessions.
He chided them for their use of lynching (a practice that is supposedly named for him) to control their enslaved population. He reminded them that this method was costly and both ineffective and inefficient. He encouraged them to employ a method of mind control, if you will, to manipulate my forebears into accepting their exploited position and to voluntarily continue to stay in it. If employed, he told his clients, his method would maintain their dominating status for 300 years (2012).
The crux of Lynch’s method was to use fear and division to prevent the enslaved from uniting and rebelling. This approach plainly stated that the whites clearly knew the danger of having and depending on a mass restive, agitated, oppressed and uneasy presence among them. A people literally, in some cases, living in their homes, cooking their food and often raising their children. Pit the men against the women, the old against the young, the light-skinned against the darker complexioned, etc., he told them. This, he decreed, is how they could maintain their dominance for centuries.
The brothers wanted to hear my take on him because I had taught African American History I and II at several different colleges. They wanted to know if he was “real”; if he was, did he even exist?
There are some problems with Lynch, particularly of historical accuracy in the academic arena. He literally burst on the scene in the 1970s. Until that time no one had heard of him. He was included in no histories, no theses or dissertations. It is as if suddenly, he was there, having a huge impact on this significant era without a previous trace. Abruptly he came, and his presence went through both campuses and the larger community like wildfire. His existence was almost ephemeral, and he was largely embraced and vilified.
I thought about this issue and smiled. After all, not only am I an academician, I’m a poet, and so I am comfortable with both the literal and the figurative, with both analogy and metaphor. I recognize the relevancy of both “truth” and “facts.”
When I thought back on my classes, I remembered how many times students had given me copies of “The Making of a Slave,” entreating me to allow discussion of this document in class. I always did, even though I didn’t include him on exams, except as an essay question.
I also remembered interacting with one elder brother who was called by some the “Father of the Reparations Movement,” who under serious questioning, admitted to me once when I was taking him to the airport that he made Willie Lynch up. He had no qualms, no regrets and despite how noteworthy Willie had become, was not bothered at all by his importance, did not consider that he had lied (or more accurately, “mythed”) and never brought him up again or referred to him in subsequent lectures, even though he would address questions about him, but always about his existence, never his origin. He spoke as though he was historical fact and continued to make his case for our enthusiastically pursuing reparations for us and our legacy.
I similarly recalled attending the annual conference of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparation in America in 1998. The event was held at Hampton University that summer. The conference lasted the whole weekend, and on Friday night several of us went to a local club and fellowshipped with the residents.
When they discovered why we were in town, one young man who was a Hampton student asked if we had ever heard of Willie Lynch and the James River. We of course replied in the affirmative. After hearing that, he asked us if we knew that the James River was a mile or so from where we were. We the visitors did not know that, of course, but upon hearing of our proximity to such a historic site we were spontaneously led to go to the banks of the James River ourselves to perform an exorcism on Willie Lynch.
We went to kill ol’ Willie in the minds and hearts of Black America; that, after all, is where he lived, flesh and bone or not. We didn’t go to remove his body, but his spirit. We formed a caravan, and somewhere between 30 and 50 of us imported activists and people who lived there proceeded to the banks of the James River and performed a ceremony.
It was very powerful, consisting of the spirituals our mothers had sung, Ifa, Islam and there was even a short sermon or two. As we finished up, the previously warm, clear night with no clouds in the heavens transformed into a hard-rainy storm-filled sky; it was like we called the rain down. That event was chronicled on my 2002 CD. It’s the third cut, “Willie Lynch is Dead,” on the “A GOD TALKIN’ TO U” album.
Willie is empirically mythological (or mythologically empirical, take your choice). No record of him has been found, but he represents an actual historical character and mindset so well that he is largely accepted without question by many African Americans. To large numbers of us he exemplifies the mindset that has bedeviled and tormented us during our sojourn here. After careful thought I replied to the brothers that Willie Lynch is as real as Peter Pan, Casper the Friendly Ghost, Santa Claus … we need to turn these coals into diamonds.
