Hang on, folks, fall is on its way. Fall brings nice things, such as turning leaves, cooler temperatures, the holiday season and tax statements.
Hey, did she just say tax statements?
Pretty soon, you will be receiving your 2019 property tax statements. They are going to be blue this year, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for them by mid-October.
The property tax code states that property tax statements are to be delivered by the first of October, or as soon afterward as practicable. It also states that they are considered “delivered” when we put them in the mail. What does that mean? It means we have to mail them but cannot guarantee delivery. We will only mail tax statements to the last known owner at the last known address.
And this, my friends, is where we might stop seeing eye to eye. Please understand that we are in compliance with the law by doing the above, but what happens if you do not receive your tax statement?
Tax Code Section 31.01(g) provides that failure to send or receive the tax bill does not affect the validity of the tax, penalty, interest, the due date, the creation of a tax lien or any procedure instituted to collect a tax. In plain talk, this means if you do not receive a tax statement, it is still due and payable before Feb. 1, 2020.
The people who approach me about waiving the penalty and interest because they did not receive a tax statement usually are coming from one of these two places: They just purchased their first property ever and had no idea they owed property taxes; or they just paid off their mortgage and were used to the mortgage company paying their property taxes out of escrow, and subsequently did not expect to pay property taxes.
I personally understand where you are coming from, but the law does not consider these reasons to qualify for waiver of penalty and interest. The law will prevail over my empathy every day.
Here is a link or address to access a handy and informational booklet put out by the State Comptroller’s Office. It is an older publication, but the information in it regarding tax payments is still correct: maverickcad.org/resources/General-Info/Texas-Property-Taxpayers-Remedies.pdf. Please go to the bottom of page 7 and page 8 for all the information given above, plus more.
Of course, you can always call or come by to speak to the property tax staff. They are all very knowledgeable and either hold or are working toward state certification. Reach us at 634-8376 ext 2.
May God bless and keep you well. Until next month.
