Angelina College’s Pharmacy Technology Program will offer an information session from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 2 in Room 223 of the Health Careers II building on the AC campus.
Angelina College offers a cooperative pharmacy technology program with the area hospitals, retail, mail-order and long-term care pharmacies. The certificate program is designed to provide understanding, proficiency and skill in pharmacy technology. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports an estimated growth in the field of 7% between 2019 and 2028.
Currently, AC’s Pharmacy Tech program offers graduation options in both certifications and associate degrees.
Information session attendance is mandatory for acceptance into the program. For more information, contact Elaine Young at eyoung@angelina.edu or call 633-5433.
