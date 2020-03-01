Angelina College choir students under the direction of AC music instructor Beckie Compton recently performed at the Texas Two-Year Choir concert in San Antonio.
The event celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Texas Music Educators Association and Convention.
Participants included Compton, Mikaela Mathews (Soprano 1), Malik Ross (Tenor 2), Robyn Adams (Alto 2) and Quavious Johnson (Tenor 1).
Conducting the clinics was Eugene Robinson from the University of Michigan.
