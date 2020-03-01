All-State Choir

Members of the Angelina College Choir recently performed at the Texas Two-Year College All-State Choir concert in San Antonio as part of the 100th anniversary of the Texas Music Educators Association and Convention. From the left are AC music instructor Beckie Compton, AC students Mikaela Lewis and Malik Ross, University of Michigan conductor/clinician Eugene Rogers and AC students Robyn Adams and Quavious Johnson.

Angelina College choir students under the direction of AC music instructor Beckie Compton recently performed at the Texas Two-Year Choir concert in San Antonio.

The event celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Texas Music Educators Association and Convention.

Participants included Compton, Mikaela Mathews (Soprano 1), Malik Ross (Tenor 2), Robyn Adams (Alto 2) and Quavious Johnson (Tenor 1).

Conducting the clinics was Eugene Robinson from the University of Michigan.

