The American College of Cardiology has recognized Woodland Heights Medical Center for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care.
Woodland Heights was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence in January based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting.
Hospitals and health systems that have earned an ACC HeartCARE Center designation have met a set of criteria, including participating in at least two ACC Accreditation Services programs, NCDR registries and targeted quality improvement campaigns, such as Door-to-Balloon Campaign, that are designed to help hospitals and institutions close gaps in guideline-based care.
Woodland Heights was previously awarded both the Cath Lab with PCI and Chest Pain Center with PCI Accreditations by ACC Accreditation Services. Woodland Heights also participates in several NCDR registries and the STS database.
“Woodland Heights started the first cardiovascular program in Lufkin in 1987 and our commitment to assuring that East Texans receive quality cardiac care is as strong today as it was then,” said Woodland Heights CEO Drew Emery.
With this new designation, hospitals and health systems can now showcase their elite status and publicly highlight their outstanding commitment to quality for their patients, providers and other stakeholders.
“Woodland Heights Medical Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing Deep East Texas with excellent heart care,” said Dr. Phillip D. Levy, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditations Services is proud to award Woodland Heights with the HeartCARE Center designation.”
Hospitals receiving the HeartCARE Center designation from the ACC have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence, and community engagement. Woodland Heights has proven to be a forward-thinking institution with goals to advance the cause of sustainable quality improvement.
“This designation is a team effort with our physicians, clinical and ancillary staff,” Emery said. “Our team is honored and humbled to be recognized.”
