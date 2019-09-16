Javoski Williams, 18, was arrested at Hudson ISD around lunchtime Monday for carrying a 9 mm handgun on the high school campus, the school's superintendent Donny Webb said.
Williams was booked into the Angelina County Jail late Monday afternoon on a charge of carrying a weapon in a place where the weapon is prohibited.
A text message sent to Hudson ISD parents said school was to continue as usual and that campus was not put on lockdown. A voicemail and email were sent to parents later in the day.
“There was no incident. He was very compliant,” Webb said. “We believe this was an isolated incident. My understanding is that the student brought the gun for self-defense and did not bring it with the intent to do harm to the general public.”
Another student told school officials that Williams may have had a gun. School officials immediately found the Williams and searched him, discovering that he was carrying a 9 mm handgun in a fanny pack for self-defense, Webb said.
Webb did not say if this was tied to bullying but said he believes it was related to an issue that started off-campus, although he said that has not yet been confirmed.
