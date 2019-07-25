Wendy’s Misfits Animal Rescue is asking for voters in Angelina County to help them rise from third to first place to win a $20,000 grant.
Wendy’s Misfits is a locally run foster-based rescue that focuses a lot of its efforts on providing reduced-price spaying and neutering for pet owners in Angelina County.
“We rescue them, we vet them, we spay and neuter them, we make sure they’re healthy, and then we adopt them out,” said Bridgett Briley, secretary of the organization.
The rescue applied and made it to the final running for a grant from Healthy Paws Pet Insurance and Foundation called Rescue Race 2019. Voting started on July 11, and the rescue has a chance to win $20,000, $15,000, $12,500, $10,000, $7,500 or $5,000.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the rescue was sitting at third place with 6,373 votes. It is up against the Lisbon, Iowa-based Fur Fun Rescue in second with 6,886 votes and the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Animal Aid of Tulsa in first with 8,104 votes.
Tulsa’s population is nearly 13 times the population of Lufkin, but Lisbon’s population is significantly less than Lufkin’s. Lisbon is currently leading by 513 votes.
“We need every animal lover out there to vote,” said Roxie Little, the organization’s president. “We’ve got to tag and share and hit everybody.”
To vote, visit healthypawspetinsurance.com/rescue-race.
A grant of $20,000, or even $5,000, would do a lot for the organization, Little said. It would help them spay and neuter a lot more animals, provide emergency vetting, provide a cushion for times of struggle and help transport animals to places that are not overpopulated.
Little said the organization would like to help partner with other organizations in the country to accomplish this goal.
“I believe that in order to make a difference in Lufkin, every one of us that are in the business of helping animals needs to work together in order to make it a common goal for all of us,” Little said. “Because none of us can do it alone.”
Little said Wendy’s Misfits is honored that Lufkin’s voters have gotten them to third place.
“It’s a blessing that we even got nominated in the top six,” Little said. “Of course, we would love to be first, but third is still a blessing.”
For more information about the organization, visit its Facebook page or call 225-0773.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.