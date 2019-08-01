Howdy East Texas, and God Bless America.
I want to start with a big ‘‘Thank You’’ to all who joined us at the Post on Tuesday for our ribbon cutting and open house. We’re proud to be a part of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and look forward to rebuilding our network around the community.
We’ll be represented at the New Member Showcase before the Aug. 2 First Friday luncheon, as well.
For those who weren’t able to make it on Tuesday, I’m going to brag about the beautiful facility we call home. As a bit of a history lesson, the current building was built new from the ground up in 2010, following the tornadoes that struck the area in December of 2009.
And if you didn’t know, we have the facilities available for rental to the public for your next event. Big or small, we can accommodate it all. Our main hall area is around 2,000 square feet.
We’ve had dances, parties, class reunions and weddings (among others). We also have a very nice stage in the main hall, where Angelina Community Theatre has been performing its plays.
We have two commercial-grade kitchens on either end of the facility, which can be used for concessions or to prepare food for your group. We’ve recently hosted kids’ cooking classes in one of our kitchens. We also have a bar where we serve the most refreshing of beverages, and where we’re hosting Thursday Night Karaoke.
Our setup also allows options for how much or how little of those spaces you might need, or even to host multiple events at once. We offer very competitive venue pricing and a special rate for other charitable organizations. Call Bill, our activities chairman, at (559) 530-6441 for availability and pricing.
Don’t forget, Post meetings are at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
Catch us on Facebook for a full calendar of upcoming events, @lufkinvfw on Facebook (the one with the Cross of Malta Emblem), or give us a call at 634-4133.
Have a good one.
