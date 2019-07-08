The Diboll City Council will deliberate entering into an interlocal agreement with Angelina County for ambulance services at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Diboll City Hall.
The agreement comes after a debate between the county and city of Huntington regarding the service. For years, the county has paid the city of Lufkin for ambulance services and the other municipalities have paid the county back for those services.
A few years ago, the bills to pay that money back where never sent and cities did not pay them. The county recently started trying to collect that money. Huntington recently signed an agreement similar to the one being considered Tuesday.
Diboll city manager Gerry Boren said he wanted to wait to pay for 2018 and 2019 until there was an interlocal agreement between the city and county. The interlocal agreement would last from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020.
In other business, the council also will:
■ Hold public hearings and consider the voluntary annexation of: the Neches Pines Golf Course area, North Temple Drive Water Storage area and South Temple Drive next to South Meadows.
■ Consider authorizing the newly hired staff accountant, Samantha Durham, to have access to all bank accounts for the city.
■ Consider approving the 2019-07-005 resolution for a Fiscal Year 2020-21 interlocal agreement of 9-1-1 public safety answering point services submitted by the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.
■ Consider an agreement between the city and U.S. Capital Advisors LLC for municipal financial advisory services.
