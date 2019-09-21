Randy Havard with His Glory Search and Rescue Aid Team is offering advice on boat construction to people interested in helping with search and rescue efforts in floodwaters.
“This boat that we’ve designed is 23 years of experience,” Havard said. “We know the state of Texas floods more than any state in the U.S. every year, so we’ve accumulated a little bit of knowledge in 23 years of do’s and don’ts.”
Things like railroad tracks and low-water bridges cause off-and-on deep and shallow waters in Texas. Lightweight boats that are very maneuverable can get easily over levees, but they sink, Havard said. Bass boats drag and develop holes.
Airboats do well, but they are expensive, and owners often aren’t comfortable scratching up the bottom of their boats on the concrete, he said.
“This is the answer,” Havard said.
Havard’s boat is a $2,000 Academy aluminum craft boat outfitted with a wooden backboard with spinning six-inch rollers from Harbor Freight bolted on. The backboard is strapped to the bottom of the boat.
“When you hit the pavement, it rolls,” he said. “You just jump out of the boat and push. All of the sudden, the water gets deep again, and you jump back in. That’s called an amphibious boat by definition of the Webster dictionary.”
In addition, there is a platypus deck on the front of the boat where the rescue swimmers ride, there is a two-man inner tube for rescue swimmers to ride in the back, and a rack for rescue gear
“We could put a patent on this boat and sell it, but what we want to do is educate people that want to help (in search and rescue) on how to build one of these,” he said. “We don’t want to see people get hurt or lose their boat or lose their victims or themselves.”
Havard founded His Glory Search and Rescue Aid Team over 20 years ago out of Pollok. It is now in nine different states and 19 different countries.
“We’ve been to 90% of every national-level natural disaster on the globe in 23 years,” he said. “There’s not a government team that can make that claim.”
The nonprofit organization plans on hosting classes on building the boat in December and January. They also offer classes on becoming rescue techs or on general emergency safety. For more information, call 409-201-6512 or visit wwdr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.