A night after pulling off a nerve-wracking upset of the nation’s 18th-ranked team on Friday, Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunners on Friday put the drama to bed early in blowing past Chattahoochee Valley Community College 95-70 in Day Two of the Angelina Classic at Shands Gymnasium.
Britney Thompson drilled a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter to stake the Lady ’Runners to a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter, and AC would pad that lead to as many as 29 points by game’s end.
Tyeisha Smith led AC’s scoring with 26 points, giving her 48 over the tournament’s first two games. Lovietta Walker added 15 and Tai Porchia another 12 in the win. Simran Mayfield flirted with a triple-double, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds and six assists. Thompson finished with nine points on the night. CVCC’s Alycia Reese led the Pirates with 17 points.
Earlier in the day, Tyler Junior College defeated LSU-Eunice by an 88-77 score, and No. 18 Odessa College held off Panola College 52-48.
Today’s final day of the Classic will include three games: Panola College vs. Chattahoochee Valley CC, noon; Tyler JC vs. Odessa College, 2 p.m.; and the Lady Roadrunners vs. LSU-Eunice, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.