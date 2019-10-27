As a successful real estate agent in Lufkin, Tami Jones knows what it takes to sell a home. You must be a problem solver and be self-motivated. You must have an engaging personality, an eye for detail and an incredibly strong work ethic.
Attitude is everything, she says.
So when Jones discovered a lump in her breast and was diagnosed with early stage I breast cancer in August of this year, she decided to put those traits to good use and handle her disease aggressively and proactively.
After a visit with her doctor, Jones was scheduled for a mammogram and ultrasound on Aug. 27 to examine the lump.
“The mammogram showed nothing. So they went ahead and did the ultrasound,” Jones said.
As soon as the ultrasound technician placed the transducer probe in the spot of the lump, Jones looked at the screen and knew something was wrong. The radiologist came in and told Jones to find herself a surgeon.
“I called and got in that day.”
At the time, it was unclear whether or not the lump was cancerous. Surgery was necessary to perform a biopsy. However, if it came back positive, Jones told her surgeons, Dr. Alan Bassin and Dr. William Strinden, to proceed with a double mastectomy and reconstruction.
“When I went under, I did not know if I was coming back out with just one little scar or everything completely different.”
During the procedure, the surgeons found a second cancerous lump, making Jones all the more confident in her choice to remove both breasts.
“I’m going head on with this, like, ‘OK, this is what I have. How are we going to take care of it?’ I was prepared. I was prepared to do chemo, I was prepared to do whatever I needed to do.”
Even the toughest fighters need a support system. In November 2018, long before her diagnosis, Jones began building a team of real estate agents and staff to help handle her heavy workload.
“I’ve been so grateful for them. What made me start a team for my real estate business in November of last year? But it was in place when I needed it,” Jones said.
Bree Lucas, a real estate agent on Jones’ team, said Jones’ optimistic outlook on life puts her at an advantage to beat cancer.
“Tami is incredible. If anybody has a chance at this, it’s her. She’s never encountered a roadblock that she couldn’t find her way past, and I know this won’t be any different.”
Her mother also is currently battling ovarian cancer, which has metastasized to her lungs.
“When I told my mom, I said, ‘Mom, I figured out why you had cancer ... I think you just needed to show me the way.’ She’s been such a trooper through the whole thing.”
In early October, Jones began taking Tamoxifen, the oldest and most-prescribed selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM), which blocks estrogen and reduces the risk of breast cancer re-occurrence, according to breastcancer.org.
Unfortunately, one of the medication’s side effects is the potential to develop ovarian cancer. Once again, Jones is choosing a more proactive approach and has scheduled a hysterectomy to remove her ovaries.
“Might as well go ahead and get all of that out, because there’s no test for ovarian cancer. So usually when they find it, it’s stage 3, which is what my mom had, so I thought, ‘let’s just go ahead and get all of that out.’”
Jones knows she is one of the lucky ones. According to breastcancer.org, about 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 12%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.
She sums her experience up with one little word.
“It’s attitude. It’s just another thing in life. It’s no different than any other thing that life can throw at you. So I asked myself, ‘what do I have to do to handle this the best I can and move on with my life?’ I caught it early. I felt it, and I did something about it immediately.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.