SHREVEPORT — Simran Mayfield hit a driving, twisting layup with 5.7 seconds to play in a tie game, lifting the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners to a 52-50 win over Panola College in Wednesday’s Region XIV Conference Championship Tournament at Centenary College in Shreveport.
Mayfield’s bucket came after the Fillies erased a seven-point AC lead in the final minute and a half. Daryna Bacharova converted a pair of three pointers in that span, tying the game with 35 seconds to play.
Mayfield, with the clock winding down, used a screen from a teammate to find room inside for the game winner.
The big finish came after the Lady ’Runners came out flat. AC shot just 21 percent (7-for-33) in the first half and trailed 27-19. The Fillies ensured those misses wouldn’t turn into second-chance points, as Panola snagged 21 defensive rebounds over the first two quarters.
AC’s ladies found their shooting range in the third, outscoring the Fillies 17-8 over the eight minutes.
Tyeisha Smith led the Lady ’Runners with 15 points; Britney Thompson added 14; and Lovietta Walker and Tai Porchia finished with 10 points each. Bacharova led the Fillies with 18 points.
The Lady Roadrunners will face Blinn College — the Bucs beat Paris College 62-58 on Wednesday — in Friday’s semifinals starting at 3 p.m. Live streaming will be available at angelinaathletics.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.