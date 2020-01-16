The Angelina Arts Alliance has been approved for a $10,000 Art Works grant to support a series of music, dance and theater performances serving Angelina County and the surrounding counties of East Texas.
This project will support the performances of the South African men’s choir Ladysmith Black Mamabazo (Jan. 21), the touring Broadway musical “An American in Paris” (March 7) and the contemporary dance artists MOMIX (April 4).
Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.
“The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects for the presentation of music, theater and dance.”
“We are so proud to be one of 53 total grants to be distributed around the State of Texas by the NEA,” said Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance. “This is the only grant approved for funding in all of East Texas and demonstrates our commitment to enriching the community where we live by presenting quality, diverse performances. It also demonstrates our ability to fund creative experiences which ultimately serves the entire region and makes Lufkin a greater cultural destination.”
“The Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts has approved the Angelina Arts Alliance for a grant in the amount of $10,000. We look forward to working with the Arts Endowment to finalize the grant paperwork and appreciate the agency’s support for this project,” Allen said.
For more information, visit arts.gov/news.
