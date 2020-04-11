A large storm system is moving through the U.S. Southern region over Easter weekend, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana.
In Deep East Texas, the risk begins late this evening and is greatest between sunrise and sunset on Sunday, NWS hydrologist C.S. Ross said.
“Beginning (this) morning, keep an eye to the weather,” Ross said. “Be prepared to take action if warnings are issued. Be on the watch for threatening weather. … We expect wind gusts of upwards of 70 miles per hour, hail and we can’t rule out a tornado or two.”
Excessive heavy rainfall is a possibility, but the NWS said they don’t believe the threat of flooding is widespread with this system.
The NWS also has issued a flood warning for areas near the Neches River, which would primarily affect Diboll residents in Angelina County. The warning will last through the weekend to Monday morning.
On Friday morning, the stage was at 12.7 feet and the typical flood stage is 12 feet. The NWS expected it to rise again Friday afternoon but then fall below the flood stage by Sunday afternoon.
“Use your favorite weather radio, listen to the local TV media or radio media for watches and warnings, then take action if a warning is issued,” Ross said.
