Central ISD has announced that an elementary student was diagnosed with pertussis, aka whooping cough.
“We contacted the Centers for Disease Control, and they gave us the protocol on what to do,” Superintendent Justin Risner said. “We’re already disinfecting rooms, and we’ve notified everyone in the district. We’ve taken extra measures to contact anybody who may not be vaccinated, we’ve spoken with anyone who may have come in contact with the student on the bus and throughout the elementary school.”
The student has not been at school for a week and he is under medical care, Risner said. The district was notified by the parent that it was a possibility and then it was confirmed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
Rooms are being disinfected twice a day and buses are being disinfected once a day, Risner said. The most important part at this time is making people aware of the signs and symptoms, he said.
Pertussis has a longer incubation period than other diseases, meaning a person may not notice any signs or symptoms for seven to 10 days while they are carrying the disease.
“We need to make everyone aware so that they can start monitoring symptoms,” Risner said. “All the nurses and staff are aware so that if any student is complaining of symptoms, we can get them to the nurse to be checked out.”
However, rates of students absent has been on the decline. The district sits at a 95.7% attendance rate today, Risner said.
The district sent a letter to parents that reads: “As always, Central ISD wants to keep you informed on any health or safety concerns. It was confirmed today that Central Elementary has a reported case of pertussis (whooping cough). Central ISD has taken all measures to ensure student and faculty safety and will continue to be proactive as we move forward. For more information regarding pertussis, please visit cdc.gov/pertussis.”
