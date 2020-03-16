The Angelina College Roadrunners’ basketball season came to a premature end as the NJCAA elected to cancel all spring sports and championships due to the COVID-19 situation.
The Roadrunners recently won the Region XIV tournament championship to qualify for the national tournament for the first time since 1998.
That tournament was originally postponed before officially being canceled.
“In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA president & CEO, said in a statement. “As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”
The Roadrunners were the 20th seed in the tournament and scheduled to face Western Wyoming.
In addition, Monday’s announcement ended seasons for the Angelina College baseball and softball teams.
The Roadrunners (10-11, 5-1) were alone in second place in the East Zone standings, trailing only Navarro (14-10, 7-1). AC had won five straight conference games.
In softball the Lady Roadrunners were winless in their first four conference games.
In spring sports, no athlete will be charged for a year of participation for the 2020 season.
Recruiting also will be halted until April 15, when another decision will be announced.
Spring competition includes all practices, regular season, postseason and national championship play.
