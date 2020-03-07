The Drug-Free All-Stars of The Coalition Inc. completed their annual event, Project Sticker Shock. The 54 Drug-Free All-Stars were able to place stickers at 25 grocery and convenience stores throughout Angelina County to help prevent underage alcohol use.
The Coalition Inc. and the Drug-Free All-Stars would like to thank Brookshire Brothers, La Michoacana Meat Market, Hernandez Grocery, Big’s convenience stores and Coleman’s convenience store for participating in this year’s Project Sticker Shock. The Coalition hopes Project Sticker Shock makes the community aware of the dangers of underage drinking.
Garin Ashby, Lufkin High School Drug-Free All-Star said, “I think it’s super important as it strengthens the All-Stars exposure and rejection of underage drinking, and it also informs the community of how providing alcohol to underage drinkers is illegal.”
Pineywoods Community Academy Drug-Free All-Star Bethany Nerren said, “Sticker Shock can help parents and adults realize the true consequences of buying alcoholic beverages for people who are underage. Alcohol is something that can be very detrimental to the brain’s development.”
Research shows that teens who start drinking before age 15 are four times more likely to develop dependence later in life than those who wait to drink until age 21 or older.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the local community.
For more information about the Drug-Free All Star program, contact Abby Baker at The Coalition at 634-9308.
