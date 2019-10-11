The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for the City of Diboll due to low distribution pressure.
This includes washing hands or faces, brushing teeth or drinking. Children, seniors and residents with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.
All customers should follow these directions. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The city with let residents know when it’s no longer necessary to boil the water.
If you have questions, call Robby Roberts Jr. with the city water department at 671-0376 or city hall at 829-4757.
