A shift manager at Wendy's was arrested for theft and making a false report to a police officer in connection with the alleged Sunday morning robbery of the restaurant.
"Restaurant shift manager Shaquille Teel, 28, — the alleged victim of the robbery — was arrested yesterday at Wendy’s without incident," public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth said. "Though the restaurant had no surveillance video on the side of the building where the 'robbery' occurred, a neighboring business did."
On Monday, Lufkin Police Department reported Teel's statement that two black males in a black Cadillac held him at gunpoint while he was attempting to deposit money in the bank. He also reported that he fell and scraped his arm while attempting to run back to the restaurant after the robbery.
The video showed Teel walking to his vehicle with the bank deposit, sit for roughly a minute and then walk back inside, Pebsworth said. One minute later the 911 call was made.
Teel has been arrested once before for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in 2013. He currently remains in Angelina County Jail.
