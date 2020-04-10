Lufkin police arrested a Houston man after he led them on a chase at 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
James Joiner, 29, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction and taken into custody following the incident.
A woman called Lufkin police to tell them she’d nearly been hit several times by a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 59 near College Drive and that she believed the driver was intoxicated, according to the release.
An officer attempted to make contact with Joiner after he stopped at the On the Road gas station at 4110 South First Street. Joiner refused to stop and then pulled onto U.S. 59 headed north in the southbound lane at roughly 85 mph, the release said.
He passed 18-wheelers and other traffic while driving the wrong way up U.S. 59, the release said. As he passed the Lufkin Mall, Joiner moved into the northbound lane.
Lufkin police managed to slow him down to 20 mph after spiking three of his tires near the Donut Palace, but he continued to Timberland Drive, turned onto Denman Avenue and headed to U.S. 69 south.
Police tried unsuccessfully to spike his remaining tire but ended up using a PIT maneuver to stop Joiner. He was traveling at 8 mph at that point, the release said. Joiner then hit a tree.
Joiner remained in the Angelina County Jail late Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.