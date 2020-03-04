The annual American Legion Family Mid-Winter Conference was recently held in Austin. There was so much information, new ideas about what’s going on around the country, especially in Texas with the American Legion Family.
Feb. 8 started a great day for the ALA and the entire American Legion Family. The first speaker was Tim Weiland of Helicopters for Heroes (helicoptersforheroes.org). He walked us through the many things they are doing for our veterans as well as our youth. Then we had some leadership training, lunch and back to meetings.
The next presentation was about COTA — Children Organ Transplant Association (facebook.com/pg/COTAFans/posts). Around the country, the American Legion has raised thousands of dollars for this organization.
American Legion Auxiliary National President Nicole Clapp talked about meeting the author of a great book for children, “Heroes at Home” by Sarah Verado.
It was inspired by the author’s personal experiences and dealing with a wounded veteran husband and having three young daughters. A great book for any age, but it was written for children to help them understand about dealing with wounded warriors.
So many good things happening all over the country with American Legion Families.
Dates to remember:
April 4, “Service Saturday”: Once again, Angelina Beautiful/Clean and the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 are teaming up with Mats that Matter. Come out from 8-11 a.m. in the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce Community Room and take your choice of things to volunteer for.
Help pick up trash along the roadway, help make used greeting cards into new greeting cards that our deployed service members can use to send back home for any occasion, birthday, anniversary, get well, Christmas and several others. These cards are mostly blank inside so the veteran can write a letter or note to their loved ones back home on a special card.
Or help with making “plarn” (plastic yarn) for making great mats and pillows for our homeless in the area (both veterans and non-veterans), and there are a lot of them. The mats are all plastic so they dry out great. No more soggy, wet blankets and pillows. We also heard they are planning another “recycle” idea. More on that as it becomes available.
May 16, Armed Forces Day: The ninth annual Veteran Fun and Resource Day. Venue to be announced. Vendors and participant booth space opening soon. No fee to set up.
This year we are allowing goods and wares to be sold but in exchange for “free” booth space, we request that you also provide a “raffle item” that we can raffle for the American Legion Family’s various programs to serve our veterans, their families and our community.
This is an all-day event, free to all veterans and their families. The public is welcome, but we request you make a small donation to help with our programs. Some of our programs include:
■ Free sandwiches to the veteran patients at the Charles Wilson VA Clinic four days a month.
■ A partnership with the Sew & Sew Sisters at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, wo make lap throws, ditty bags, telemetry bags, wheelchair and walker bags, as well as hug and heart pillows. They are always in need of Poly-Fill for the pillows as well as grograin ribbon for the telemetry and ditty bags. Hundreds of these items go to the Michael E. DeBakey VA Hospital in Houston every other month.
■ The Post (the veterans) concentrates on helping the homeless and almost homeless veterans in a 12-county area. In association with the Texas Veteran Commission, hundreds of veterans are finding jobs, getting housing and getting items to set up a new home when starting over with nothing.
There are many other programs available, but all take volunteer members and money. Please put this day on your calendar and try to attend. We hope to have all details finalized soon, so stay tuned. For more information, please contact Michele Scuito at 635-9415 or Rita Redd at 674-7347.
The Post (Angelina American Legion Post No. 113) are our veterans and although the “Post” and the “Auxiliary” have different charters, we work together on many programs and projects. The Auxiliary is the spouses, sisters, mothers, grandmothers, daughters and granddaughters of the veterans (Post members).
The Junior Auxiliary is for girls from birth to age 18, and the SAL (Sons of American Legion) is for boys and men from birth. Men who have not personally been in the military, but are the son of a veteran, can also join. Legion Riders is an organization within the American Legion consisting of motorcycle enthusiasts, who are also veterans.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many that are unable to do so themselves. We meet monthly on the first Monday of the month at the Angelina Senior Citizens Center and would welcome your visit. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
