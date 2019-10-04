October is a busy month for Lufkin, and we want to keep you up to date on all the happenings. Be sure to mark your calendar for these great upcoming events.
Saturday is the ninth annual Lufkin’s Bistro. Tickets have been sold out to this event for more than two weeks, but we want to give a shout out to our fabulous food sponsors, Chili’s, 1921 Catering, Cotton Patch, Angelina Brewing Co., Restoration Bistro, Ralph and Kacoo’s, Grandough Baking Co., Outback Steakhouse, Newk’s, Applebee’s, Chamber’s Smokehouse, Olive Garden, Guacamole’s, Standpipe, Manhattan’s and Lufkin Coca Cola.
It wouldn’t be a Lufkin’s Bistro without the generous food donations from our local restaurants and caterers. Thank you for your continued support.
On Oct. 13, The Pines Theater is welcoming back to the stage ... Dailey and Vincent. Tickets are selling fast, so snag yours today. Tickets can be purchased online at thepineslufkin.com or by calling 633-5454. Join us for a fantastic show.
On Oct. 19, downtown Lufkin will be the place to be. First StrEAT Feast will take over with food trucks lining both sides of the road. We have also partnered with the Angelina Brewing Company for Oktoberfest.
Hunter Landry will be performing in downtown from 6-8 p.m. Come and see us in downtown Lufkin for First StrEAT Feast from 4-8 p.m., and stay late for Oktoberfest.
If you are looking for entertainment indoors, look no further than the Angelina Arts Alliance. On Oct. 19, the Angelina Arts Alliance presents, Taj Express: A Bollywood Musical Review.
Taj Express explodes with the sounds of India and Bollywood, capturing the vibrant, expressive spirit of the world of Bollywood movies that have been entertaining billions of people in India for generations. Through a fusion of film, dance and music, this dazzling international sensation takes audiences on a live cinematic journey through modern Indian culture and society.
The production is a high energy celebration of new India’s pop music, Bollywood culture and deep traditions featuring colorful costumes, joyful dance and thrilling live music. For ticketing information go online to angelinaarts.org.
On Oct. 29, we will be celebrating our local agriculture with Lufkin’s Farm Feast. East Texas’ culinary event will give foodies across the region the opportunity to enjoy a locally sourced, farm-to-table experience prepared by distinguished chefs.
We begin the evening with a wine-and-cheese hour featuring live music at 6 p.m. A sit-down, five-course meal with wine pairings will follow at 7 p.m. Local chefs will use fresh, flavorful ingredients from farms within a 100-mile radius of Lufkin, and Brookshire Brothers will provide specialty cheeses, wines and beers.
Lufkin’s Farm Feast is about sharing a meal and some special time with family and friends while celebrating the abundant bounty of our East Texas farmers. We would like to thank our wonderful partners, Tomé Catering, 1921 Catering, and Grandough Bakery. Tickets are $50 each or $500 for a reserved table of eight. Please call 633-0349 to reserve your tickets.
To wrap up the month, Main Street Lufkin will once again be hosting their annual Main Street Trick-or-Treat in downtown Lufkin from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Bring the kids and walk the streets of downtown in a family friendly, trick-or-treating experience.
For other October events taking place in Lufkin, check out our online event calendar at visitlufkin.com and be sure to “Like” us on Facebook for updates on local events.
