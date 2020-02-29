The Lufkin Police Department is asking citizens who live around McGregor Drive to keep an eye out for a black female wearing beige or white clothing, carrying a black bag.
The woman fled south on McGregor Drive on foot after ditching a stolen Buick sedan in the middle of the street at the intersection of Camp Street around 8:35 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from LPD public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth. The car was reported stolen from Helen Street.
Diboll Police Department initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle after clocking it at 100 mph on U.S. 59 south, Pebsworth said. The woman refused to stop and continued south into Lufkin.
Lufkin police joined the chase near the Naranjo Museum around 8:20 p.m. The suspect turned onto Southwood Drive and continued on inside Loop 287.
The woman eventually turned onto Camp Street before ditching the vehicle on McGregor, Pebsworth said. She remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 633-0356.
