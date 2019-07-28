The Lufkin Daily News has done an outstanding job covering the summer activities of all the city of Lufkin departments these last two months, and it is very much appreciated.
The Museum of East Texas has had nearly 550 young art students participating in Summer Art Camp all summer long and I encourage you to watch for the reception when all the art work will be on final display.
The reception is planned for 2-4 p.m. Aug. 25. I hope you take time to come out and enjoy the creations of our future decision makers in this great city.
Kurth Memorial Library has had several special events at the library, including live animals. This has attracted our precious youngsters, and hopefully these events will plant the seed for these young adults to continue to use our library as they mature and grow in Lufkin.
My compliments to the library staff for creating special events and entertaining programs for our young patrons, which will establish a long-term relationship with our youth. Good job.
Ellen Trout Zoo has also been covered up with Zoo Camp attendees all summer and I have some great behind-the-scenes pictures of these young adults enjoying the close-up experience of our outstanding zoo.
Gordon and Charlotte Henley have spent their adult lives educating students from all across East Texas. This year they have had more than 10,000 students tour and become informed about the animals and habits of our zoo population.
Once again, thank you zoo staff for making Lufkin and Ellen Trout Zoo a destination point in your travels.
It is a really encouraging sight to drive down Kurth Drive between Ward 1 and Ward 2 and see the progress being made on the Deep East Texas Council of Government’s building. Across the roadway, American E-Chem also is coming along on its new structure. These two facilities will create new employment in Lufkin and bring new life to North Lufkin.
The new Angelina Neches River Authority facility has opened on the northwest loop between state Highway 103 west and U.S. Highway 69 north. TxDOT is reshaping the Raguet and loop intersection, which will make for a better flow of traffic at that busy junction when completed. Be patient, it will be worth it in a few weeks.
The new sawmill, Angelina Forest Products, is coming to life as we had hoped and wished for between Lufkin and Huntington. Sterling Company is also shipping their products out of the former Lufkin Trailer Plant. It is heartwarming to see all the activity going on out on U.S. Highway 69 south toward Huntington. There will be more than 300 new jobs between those two companies by the end of this year, and it will put a bunch of loggers and trucks back on the job very soon. Life is good.
Please be alert and careful as our schools prepare to get back in full swing in the middle of August. We have had a great summer break and our splash and play pads have been busy, but it is only about three weeks until the school buses will be back on our streets and the new sidewalks leading to Lufkin High School will be occupied and moving our children back to the classroom.
We look forward to seeing our Lufkin Panthers back on the field, and it promises to be a great season. We are so touched and pleased that our beloved coach John Outlaw was inducted in to the Texas High School Coaches Hall of Honor. We are blessed to have great youth programs in our city and we wish the coaches, players, band members, drill team, cheerleaders and honor guard a fun and successful season.
Please look around and notice someone in need of assistance and step forward and make life better for them. I promise it will make you feel better than the one you helped.
Bless you all and enjoy the rest of this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.