Almost two years after the tar on east Loop 287 melted and damaged numerous vehicles, one man said he has been reimbursed for the deductible he paid on the damages.
On Aug. 31, 2017, days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall and left historic levels of rain across southeast Texas, the tar on Lufkin’s east loop began to melt, causing significant damage to vehicles. Prior to the tar melting, Clark Construction, a San Antonio-based contractor, placed a seal coat surface of asphalt and aggregate on U.S. 59/Loop 287 as part of a contract with the Texas Department of Transportation.
Numerous residents reported the damages and made insurance claims against Clark Construction, then later received letters denying the claims in the final months of 2017. TxDOT had also received more than 1,000 complaints related to the tar incident by November of 2017.
On Tuesday, resident Glenn Haskins received an email from his insurance, GEICO, that said the national insurance company had received a payment from Clark Construction of Texas’ insurance carrier that included Haskins’ deductible of $500, which would be sent to him by mail. In an interview with The Lufkin Daily News, Haskins said he had last spoken with GEICO about the tar incident about half a year ago.
“A lady called me from my insurance and said GEICO had filed a suit against Clark because a lot of other people reported damages, “ Haskins said. “GEICO paid for it under my comprehensive coverage — I had full coverage on my car.”
Haskins’ new vehicle was damaged days before the tar melted — he said the gravel was loose on the overpass near where the tar had melted. His windshield was cracked, dents were left in the car’s frame and chips in his vehicle’s paint were made after an 18-wheeler passed him.
“Going over the overpass, it was loose,” he said. “My car slid a bit and there was gravel everywhere. I picked up some from the car in front of me and slowed down. Then an 18-wheeler passed me and showered my car with gravel.”
Overall, Haskins said the loose gravel caused about $2,600 in damage to his vehicle. GEICO covered most of the damages, but he had to pay a $500 deductible, which will now be refunded.
After learning of his deductible refund, Haskins took to Facebook to let others know.
“Anybody that had filed a claim and had their car repaired through their insurance company may want to check with their insurance to see if anything has been resolved,” he said.
