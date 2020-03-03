The suspect in a shooting that occurred in January in front of Lufkin Middle School has been charged with attempted murder.
Davonsea Dawayne Thomas, 17, faces a charge of criminal attempt of murder after a warrant was served on him while in the Angelina County Jail, where he has been an inmate since Feb. 5 after his arrest in connection to a pursuit on a stolen pickup. The total bond for all his charges is set at $285,000.
At the time of Thomas’ arrest, he was in possession of a pair of white cotton gloves and a revolver, according to a release from the Lufkin Police Department. Both pieces of evidence would later tie him to the shooting of LaPatrick Wright on Jan. 28.
That night, Wright and a friend, both of Nacogdoches, met at LMS to watch a basketball game. Wright’s friend said they crossed paths with two men who Wright recognized as members of a Lufkin gang known as “JaccBoyWorld.”
Wright’s friend said Wright asked both men if they were part of the gang and said they confirmed they were. Afterward, Wright and the men agreed to go to the front of the school to fight, the report states.
As they prepared to fight, one man took a pair of white gloves from his pocket to put them on. Wright questioned him on it, to which the man said, “That’s how I fight," according to the report.
Wright’s friend said they got closer to each other when the other man suddenly pulled out a handgun and began firing shots, the report states.
Both alleged Lufkin gang members fled on foot toward Cook Tire/Martha Street while Wright’s friend ran to get help. Detectives didn’t find shell casings that night and believed a revolver was used in the shooting. Wright’s friend also said he believed the firearm was a revolver, according to the report.
One bullet was removed from Wright’s leg. At this time he continues to recover from four gunshots wounds in a Houston-area hospital. He lost one finger and numerous organs were damaged in the incident, the report states.
Video from Cook Tire showed a white lifted Chevrolet truck park in a nearby alley and two subjects walk to the middle school before the shooting. Another camera on Martha Street captured the sound of four gunshots followed by the subjects fleeing the scene. Another business had footage of the truck pulling out of the alley to flee the area.
The detective over the case learned the suspect vehicle matched the description of one recently stolen from a home in the Fuller Springs area. The truck had also been linked to other gang-related robberies and shootings in Nacogdoches, according to the report.
Eight days after the shooting, detectives located the stolen vehicle near Walmart. Patrol officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver, Thomas, refused to stop. A high-speed pursuit took place that ended near Brookshire Brothers on Chestnut Street, where Thomas crashed into a stop sign. Afterward, Thomas and two passengers, Tyler Lopez and David Flemming, fled on foot, the report states.
All three suspects in the chase were caught and taken into custody. Officers found the revolver and gloves on Thomas. After testing, the revolver matched with the bullet found in Wright’s leg, according to the report. Due to this, detectives believe Thomas to be the shooter in the LMS incident.
Additional arrests and charges are pending as the investigation continues, according to Lufkin police.
